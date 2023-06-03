Class notes logo

About a dozen San Mateo County residents were named to the New England Small College Spring All Academic team for both being in good standing in their sports and earning a GPA of 3.5 or better. On the list is Zach Ostrow, a senior tennis player from Menlo Park attending Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts; Sophie Scola, a senior women’s lacrosse player from San Mateo attending Bates College in Lewiston, Maine; Taira Blakeley, a sophomore men’s track and field athlete from Belmont and Nicky Yoong, a junior men’s track and field athlete from San Mateo, both attending Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine; San Mateo’s Maria Sell, a senior women’s water polo player attending Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut; Max Cluss, a senior men’s track and field athlete from Atherton and Samuel Maxwell, a junior men’s track and field athlete from San Carlos, both attending Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont; Redwood City’s Karen Dooley, a member of the women’s rowing team, San Mateo’s Natalie Graham, a sophomore on the women’s rowing team, San Mateo’s Kyle Adelmann, a senior on the men’s lacrosse team and Menlo Park’s Cody Wiebe, a senior on the men’s lacrosse team at Tufts University in Middlesex County, Massachusetts; Quinn Meinhardt, a junior on the women’s track and field team from Menlo Park attending Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut; and Ava Rust, a sophomore on the women’s rowing team from Portola Valley attending Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts. 

***

