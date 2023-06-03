About a dozen San Mateo County residents were named to the New England Small College Spring All Academic team for both being in good standing in their sports and earning a GPA of 3.5 or better. On the list is Zach Ostrow, a senior tennis player from Menlo Park attending Amherst College in Amherst, Massachusetts; Sophie Scola, a senior women’s lacrosse player from San Mateo attending Bates College in Lewiston, Maine; Taira Blakeley, a sophomore men’s track and field athlete from Belmont and Nicky Yoong, a junior men’s track and field athlete from San Mateo, both attending Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine; San Mateo’s Maria Sell, a senior women’s water polo player attending Connecticut College in New London, Connecticut; Max Cluss, a senior men’s track and field athlete from Atherton and Samuel Maxwell, a junior men’s track and field athlete from San Carlos, both attending Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont; Redwood City’s Karen Dooley, a member of the women’s rowing team, San Mateo’s Natalie Graham, a sophomore on the women’s rowing team, San Mateo’s Kyle Adelmann, a senior on the men’s lacrosse team and Menlo Park’s Cody Wiebe, a senior on the men’s lacrosse team at Tufts University in Middlesex County, Massachusetts; Quinn Meinhardt, a junior on the women’s track and field team from Menlo Park attending Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut; and Ava Rust, a sophomore on the women’s rowing team from Portola Valley attending Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.
Clarissa Louie, a ninth grader at Mills High School in Millbrae, was recognized by the National Society of High School Scholars, an organization focused on uplifting high achieving high school students, for her superior academic achievements.
Louie is an active member of the high school track, cross country and soccer teams, a proficient piano player, alumni of the Youth Climate Ambassador Program and soon to be the recipient of her Eagle Scout rank in San Bruno’s Troop 4172. With the NSHSS recognition, Louie will become a member for life, connecting her and other young scholars with resources meant to help them hone their skills and pursue their passions.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prize, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion and commitment that Clarissa has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS Co-Founder and President James W. Lewis. “Clarissa is now a member of a unique community of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
South San Francisco’s Gabriella Polanco earned a master’s in business administration from Salve Regina University in Newport, Rhode Island.
Sarah Elizabeth Zambrano of South San Francisco, earned a degree in political science from Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, joining 1,300 fellow class of 2023 graduates.
Kristopher Nguyen of San Mateo was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at York College in York, Pennsylvania, while studying nursing.
East Palo Alto’s Tevita Kofeloa, Afaevan Sanft and Venise Sanft were named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts, for earning grade point averages of 3.3 or higher.
Sarah Friedman of Menlo Park was named to the Dean’s List at Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
