Tessa Bertine of Woodside and Alexandria Corkery of San Mateo graduated from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, Bertine with a degree in communication and Corkery in international studies.
***
Tessa Bertine of Woodside and Alexandria Corkery of San Mateo graduated from the College of Charleston in Charleston, South Carolina, Bertine with a degree in communication and Corkery in international studies.
***
Burlingame’s Brian Ronan and Woodside’s Taylor Sweeney graduated from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Ronan with a degree in commerce and business administration and Sweeney with a master of arts.
***
Menlo Park’s McKenna Jacquement graduated from the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, Iowa, with a master’s in library and information science.
***
Miguel Gutierrez and Dominique Sullivan of Redwood City and Tyler Ho of Foster City were named to the Dean’s List at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
***
Caspian Grabowski of Half Moon Bay was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, Arkansas, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Daly City’s Chyler Espino was named to the Dean’s List at Saint Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Foster City’s Almarah Urman earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Local students named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, include Evan Caldwell of Redwood City, Amelia Chandless, Lauren Hagerty and Claire Pickering of San Mateo, Emily Friedman and Michelle Li of Hillsborough, Nate George of Emerald Hills, Mark Hughes of Menlo Park, Madison Pineda of San Carlos, Tiffany Valencia of East Palo Alto, Evan Mahaffey of Burlingame, Jc Santamaria of Daly City and Samuel Rosen of Woodside, for earning GPAs of 3.6 or above.
***
San Mateo’s Jennifer Parker was named to the Dean’s List at Manchester University for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Gemma L. Rice from Burlingame made the Dean’s List for Spring 2023 at Chico State University.
***
San Mateo’s Beth Parangan was named to the Dean’s List at George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
