Notre Dame Belmont students celebrated the beginning of summer break with a fully-student led school’s out lip dub led by senior Caitlynn Reynolds. The video, shared to YouTube, features students singing along to Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” as they dance through different areas of campus.
Four local students were among the 2023 graduating class at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, including Joseph Casente of San Carlos with a degree in computer science; Boyu Chen of Foster City with a degree in computer science; Sean Hefferman of San Mateo wither a masters in information technology; and Dominique Sullivan from Redwood City with a degree in civil engineering.
Menlo Park’s Kelli O’Neill was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana, for earning a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
Kelley Hill of Burlingame and Matthew MacLeod of Menlo Park were named to the President’s List and Hillsborough’s Elle Scandalios and Daniel Burke of Menlo Park were named to the Dean’s List at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, in honor of their academic excellence.
Daisy Chow of Daly City was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Pennsylvania Western University in California, Pennsylvania, for earning a GPA of 3.4 or above.
El Granada’s Cassandra Rogers earned a spot on the spring 2023 Provost’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, for earning a perfect GPA of 4.0.
Katherine Steer of Atherton and Matthew Wong of Daly City were named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, for earning a GPA between 3.5 and 3.899.
Jack Bevilacqua of San Carlos and Cameron Geranios of Redwood City were named to the spring 2023 Dean’s Honor Roll for earning GPAs between 3.5 and 3.74 and Jorja Fox and Abby O’Brien of San Bruno and Kylie Kronthal of Redwood City to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll for earning a GPA of 3.75 and above at the University of Mississippi in University, Mississippi.
Alyvia McIntyre of Redwood City was named to the President’s List at Husson University in Bangor, Maine, for earning a GPA of 3.8 or above.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
