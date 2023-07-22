Class notes logo
Zayne Abraham, an incoming senior at Foster City’s Aragon High School, was selected to participate as a Bank of America Student Leader, allowing him to be a paid intern working with the nonprofit HIP Housing. 

Abraham, one of four Silicon Valley youths to be selected for the competitive program, said he applied for the opportunity due to his commitment to public service. As part of the program, Abraham spent this week with 300 other student leaders in Washington, D.C., participating in training workshops and events, touring historic landmarks and meeting with congressional representatives. 

