Zayne Abraham, an incoming senior at Foster City’s Aragon High School, was selected to participate as a Bank of America Student Leader, allowing him to be a paid intern working with the nonprofit HIP Housing.
Abraham, one of four Silicon Valley youths to be selected for the competitive program, said he applied for the opportunity due to his commitment to public service. As part of the program, Abraham spent this week with 300 other student leaders in Washington, D.C., participating in training workshops and events, touring historic landmarks and meeting with congressional representatives.
“The tv news was always on as I grew up,” said Abraham, the son of two Oracle employees who immigrated to the United States from India in their 20s to study technology. “Our family has always discussed political and social issues at home, and it’s just part of how I see my place in the world.”
During his time in high school, he has earned a 3.9 grade point average while participating in the school Leadership program, Speech and Debate Club, Mock Trial and writing for the school newspaper. Outside of school, he works part time as a sales associate at Men’s Wearhouse and serves on the San Mateo Youth Commission.
Portola Valley’s Lauren Hodgson and Menlo Park’s Diego Sabio were named to the Dean’s List at Linfield University in McMinnville, Oregon, for earning a grade point average of 3.65 or above. Sabio also graduated from the university with a degree in nursing.
Martin Chavarria of Pacifica and Amel Thomas of Menlo Park were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
