The Sequoia High School Alumni Association will be hosting its 16th annual picnic on Saturday, Aug. 19, welcoming alumni and their family and friends, school groups, past and current teachers, staff, administrators, students and the general public to the Sequoia High School campus.
The event will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at 1201 Brewster Avenue. Tickets to the event are required, costing $45 for adults and $30 for children ages 12 and under, and give participants access to a barbecue lunch by Bianchini’s Catering, tours of the campus, performances by the Sequoia cheerleaders and treble clef a cappella group, a car show and social gathering.
The funds will go toward furthering the association’s goal of supporting students and the school with grants, scholarships and programming. Tickets must be purchased by Aug. 16. Visit sequoiaalumni.org, call (650) 592-5822 or email shsaa@sequoiaalumni.org for more information. Checks can also be paid to SHSAA and mailed to 833 Clinton St., Redwood City, CA 94061.
John Payne has been selected as the new principal for Saint Veronica Catholic School in South San Francisco.
Payne, who lives in Pacifica with his wife and son, comes to the school with a degree in philosophy and religious studies from San Francisco State University and most recently served as an administrator at the Dominican School of Philosophy and Theology in Berkeley.
“Our principal search committee agreed that John fulfills almost all of the desired characteristics that we were looking for in a principal for our Catholic school,” Father Patrick Driscoll, pastor of Saint Veronica Church, said in a press release. “He is a devout Catholic, compassionate, energetic, a good listener, has a likeable personality and has a good administrative background. And he personally knows the needs of today’s families both from the role as a teacher and as a Catholic parent of a young student.”
Daniel Burke of Menlo Park, Derby Zhang of Millbrae and Gabby Spencer of Pacifica graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, as part of the university’s spring 2023 class.
Jessica Zorb of San Carlos graduated summa cum laude with a degree in criminal justice from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New Hampshire.
Menlo Park’s James Beckwith and Redwood City’s Veronica Mead graduated from Emerson University in Boston, Beckwith with a degree in sports communication and Mead with a degree in business creative enterprises.
Snehalata Chaudhari of San Mateo, June-Won Fred Chug of Palo Alto and Abhijith Sarachandra Das of San Bruno graduated as part of the spring 2023 class from Campbellsville University in Campbellsville, Kentucky.
Ben Glazer of Woodside graduated from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin, as part of the spring 2023 class.
Shelley Howell of San Carlos graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey.
Won Kim of South San Francisco earned a doctorate of nursing practice from Missouri State University in Springfield, Missouri.
Students graduated from the University of Vermont in Burlington, Vermont, including Menlo Park’s Lauren Fuller with a degree in art history, Nicole Bonner of Woodside with a degree in environmental science, Hannah Liencres of Palo Alto from an individually designed degree program, and Zachary Weitzman of Palo Alto with a degree in biological science.
San Mateo County’s Daniel Generalov, Daniel Skinner, Jimena Garcia Ruiz, Jesus Baltazar, Justin Ponce, Lucas Tao, Mario Molina Kim, Raymond Miller and Shirley Avida graduated from California Connections Academy Monterey Bay, a tuition-free online public school serving students in kindergarten to 12th grade.
Daly City’s Natalie Hoang and San Mateo’s Amanda Perry were named to the Dean’s List at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, for earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above.
Arthur Powers and Kirby Saligo of Burlingame, Zane Smith, Jacob Fisher, Austen Dollente and Eli Peters of Menlo Park, Elise Hayek of Emerald Hills, Nihal Karim of Belmont and Reva Sathe of Foster City were named to the Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, New York, for earning GPAs of 3.4 or above.
Terri Sandoval and Tsering Sherpa of San Mateo and Sally Sun of Millbrae were named to the Provost’s List at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, for earning GPAs of 3.5 or above.
Pacifica’s Martin Chavarria was named to the President’s Honor List at the University of Hartford in West Hartford, Connecticut, for earning a GPA of 3.75 or above.
Jessica Zorb of San Carlos was named to the spring 2023 President’s List at Plymouth University in Plymouth New Hampshire, for earning a GPA of 3.7 or above.
Ann Grace of Brisbane, James Beckwith and Saya Elisofon of Menlo Park, Henry Gerharz of San Bruno, Colin Welter and Isabella Chu of Belmont, Ashley Zhao of Palo Alto, Allister Loftus of Emerald Hills, Samantha Kavich and Tyler King of San Mateo, Benjamin Putney of Woodside and Prerna Sharma of San Carlos earned spots of the Dean’s List at Emerson College in Boston, for earning GPAs of 3.7 or above.
Thomas Rimsa of Palo Alto and Ian Kwuan of Hillsborough earned Faculty Honors at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, for earning a GPA of 4.0. Pacifica’s Jeffrey Lei was named to the Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology for earning a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Adelaide Bowen of Redwood City was named to the Dean’s List at Kalamazoo College in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for earning GPAs of 3.5 or above.
Lucas Giarrusso of Menlo Park was named to the Dean’s List at the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Catherine Hoffmann and Tessa Bertine of Woodside earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s lists at the College of Charleston, in Charleston, South Carolina, for earning GPAs of 3.6 or above.
Half Moon Bay’s Gabriel Kulda was named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Taylor Bartels of Woodside, Stella Essenmacher of Palo Alto, Lauren Ferguson of Portola Valley and Jack Herrell of Atherton were named to the spring 2023 Dean’s List at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York, for earning GPAs of 3.5 or above.
Bruno Kipsang of Atherton was named to the Honor Roll at Spokane Falls Community College in Spokane, Washington, for earning a GPA of 3.0 or above.
Class Notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
