HIP Housing debuted its 2022 calendar featuring works centered on the idea of “home” from 12 kindergarten to fifth grade students from across San Mateo County.
The students were honored during a celebration on Dec. 8 that featured remarks from LaTisa Brooks, a member of HIP Housing’s Board of Directors; and Kate Comfort, HIP Housing executive director. State Sen. Josh Becker also honored the students, who were selected from a pool of 100 submissions, and lauded their creative talents.
