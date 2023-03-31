Fiona Lu of San Mateo’s Hillsdale High School was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the California Jaycee Foundation that recognized Lu for her academic, philanthropic and personal commitments. Lu, who was ranked in the top 5% of math students by the American Math Competition, plans to study computer science and is also an accomplished writer.
***
Badri Viswanathan, an 11th grader from Hillsdale High School, presented a research poster on cardiovascular health awareness and risk assessment in school teachers in Calcutta, India, during an annual scientific session held by the Council on Epidemiology and Prevention and American Health Association.
***
In honor of Woodside Parents Nursery School’s 50th anniversary serving Woodside families, the play-based village school will be hosting a celebration on April 22 in the courtyard of the nursery’s campus at 3154 Woodside Road, Woodside.
“It’s been really fun to see the children of past students now attending the school! They have fond memories of coming to the village, and want the same for their kids,” school president Rachel Cohen said in a press release announcing the celebration.
Tickets are limited. Contact communications@woodsideparents.org or visit https://woodsideparents.org/ for more information.
***
Austen Chan of Pacifica, Kalyn Chang and Charlotte Tan of Foster City, Meilyn Hill of San Mateo, Carter Lee and Joshua Talamantez of Palo Alto, Hailey Lim of Millbrae, Noah Sun of Belmont and Ashlyn Wong of Redwood City were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Biola University in La Mirada for earning grade point averages of 3.6 or above.
***
Tuft University in Medford, Massachusetts, announced its fall 2022 Dean’s List, which includes Ayda Aricanli and Kyle Tomlinson of Atherton; Daniel Barszczak, Livia Bednarz, Katie Carrillo, Chloe Cheng, Mariel Gunadi, Athena Nair, Helen Shi and Abe Tow of Palo Alto; Carmen Bechtel and Juliana Rosen of Woodside; Claire Becker, Sasha Bellack, Andrew Dodson, Liam Drew, Alyssa Liao, Marco Pretell, Anika Sareddy, Rohan Valia, Cody Wiebe and Kunal Valia of Redwood City; Jane Brockett, Trevor Chandik, Natalie Dell’Immagine, Genna Gibbons, Malia Kiang, Ava Romero, Quinn Rosenberg, Phoebe Wong and Chase Wagner of Menlo Park; Marlena Broeker, Kristin Chai and Alyssa Dhalla of Burlingame; Georgia Butler, Malia Leung, Georgia Power, Sarah Stampleman and Lauren Wu of San Carlos; Natalie Graham, Lauryn Horita, Alexandra Manyak and Mila Sheng of San Mateo; Meghan Kelly of Millbrae; Stephanie Lee of Daly City; Camille Lu and Bennett True of Hillsborough; Josie Miller of Montara; Lizzie Pimentel of Belmont; Clarke Taylor of Portola Valley; and Carissa Wang, Sophia Yang, Chris Yen and Eric Yin of Foster City.
***
Redwood City’s Isabela Villa was named to the Dean’s List at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
Liam Canniffe of Burlingame and Seoyoun Choi of San Mateo were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey, in honor of their academic excellence.
***
Angela Craddock of Emerald Hills, Shira Futornick of Redwood City and Sam Turtle of Belmont were named to the Dean’s List at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine, for earning a GPA of 3.92 or above.
***
Leslie Castillo Ortiz of South San Francisco was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.
***
Daniel Basman of Foster City, Ian Kwuan of Hillsborough, Jeffrey Lei of Pacifica and Thomas Rimsa of Palo Alto were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta for earning a GPA of 3.0 or better.
***
Daniel Basman and Xu Han of Foster City; Jeffrey Brody and Menghan Yu of San Mateo; Yibei Gu, William Luis, Gerald Meixiong, Andrew Parmar and Shengnan Zhao of Redwood City; Irene Kim of Brisbane; Orcun Kurugol of Daly City; Yang Luo of South San Francisco; Blake Sanie and Prashant Singh of Menlo Park; Yilin Shi of East Palo Alto; Rachel Spykerman of San Carlos; and Zhenqi Wang and Shenhe Zhang of San Bruno were among the graduating class at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.
***
Belmont’s Charlotte Andrews was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.6 or above.
***
Abby O’Brien, of San Bruno, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, for earning a GPA of 3.5 to 3.74.
***
Redwood City’s Kylie Kronthal, San Bruno’s Jorja Fox and San Mateo’s Caroline Lawrence were named to the Chancellor’s Honor Roll at the University of Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi, for earning a GPA of 3.74 and above.
***
Taylor Bartels and Margaret Phipps of Woodside, Stella Essenmacher of Palo Alto, Lauren Ferguson of Menlo Park, Taylor Kaufman of Burlingame and Garret Keyhani of Hillsborough were named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Hamilton College, in Clinton, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
***
San Mateo’s Amanda Perry and Daly City’s Natalie Hoang were named to the Dean’s List at Clark University in Worcester, Massachusetts, for earning a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
