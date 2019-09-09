‘Song Garden’ duo Corrie Dunn, left, and Mary Gospe will perform at ‘Cats Rock,’ a wine tasting benefit for Redwood City's Nine Lives Foundation on Sun. Sept. 15 from 4-7 p.m. at Nature Gallery, 296 State St. in Los Altos. For more information, visit ninelivesfoundation.org.
