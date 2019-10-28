Cal Water

California Water Service hosted a plant giveaway for its customers at its San Mateo Bayshore District Customer Center Saturday, Oct. 19. The plants that were given away use low amounts of water and are considered to be fire resistant, according to Cal Water.

California Water Service hosted a plant giveaway for its customers at its San Mateo Bayshore District Customer Center Saturday, Oct. 19. The plants that were given away use low amounts of water and are considered to be fire resistant, according to Cal Water.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription