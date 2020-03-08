Boy Scout Troop 321

Boy Scout Troop 321, of San Carlos, helped save the endangered Mission Blue Butterfly and the Callippe Silverspot Butterfly.  Over 20 members of the unit removed hundreds of invasive species of plants, such as French Broom, and sowed more than 280 native species of grasses and flowers in Buckeye Canyon on San Bruno Mountain to save the habitat of these butterflies. 

