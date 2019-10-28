Beautification award

The Burlingame Woman’s Club was selected as the 12th annual winner of the Beautification Commission’s Business Landscape Award. The club’s landscape is always well maintained and helps brighten up the local surroundings, contributing to the enjoyment of all who pass by the property along Park Road.Pictured: Beautification Commissioner Anne Hinckle, Beautification Commissioner Mary Hunt, Councilwoman Ann Keighran, Commissioner Mary Ellen Kearney, Councilman Ricardo Ortiz, Mayor Donna Colson, Woman’s Club Member Joanne Bertram, Woman’s Club Member Arlene Citron, Beautification Commissioner Qiva Dinuri, Councilman Michael Brownrigg, Woman’s Club Member Carolyn Cottrell, Beautification Commissioner Richard Kirchner and Vice Mayor Emily Beach.

