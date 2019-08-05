Backpack donation

On July 30, students from the School of Diagnostic Imaging at Mills-Peninsula Medical Center filled new backpacks with school supplies donated by staff, volunteers and doctors for distribution by Samaritan House. (Left to right) Jahzeel Morales, Justin Delos Santos, Brittany Knab, Danielle Rodriguez, Aaron De Guzman, and Victor Perez are in a two year program preparing for careers as Radiology Technologists.

 Tom Jung/Daily Journal

