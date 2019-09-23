A Summer Social Open House was Sept. 7 for the retirement community at The Magnolia of Millbrae. Classic cars by the Mid-Peninsula Old Time Auto Club were on display and refreshments were served. Music included Petaluma Pete the piano player and the San Francisco Banjo Band.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.
Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
Latest News
- Controlled outages may be on the way as PG&E settles cases
- Yes, there is an art to the perfectly peeled egg
- Sophia Loren, Valentino receive standing ovation in Milan
- The Latest: Portugal eyes more aggressive tourism marketing
- Erosion threat on Highway 1
- San Mateo OKs residential parking permit changes
- San Bruno park tree deal made
- A Summer Special
Trending Stories on smdailyjournal.com
Articles
- Redwood City's Sequoia Station plans to include a 17-story building
- Caltrain rail bridge up at 28th Avenue in San Mateo
- Half Moon Bay's Bay City Flower Company to close
- Business with sole: Longtime downtown San Mateo cobbler changes hands
- San Francisco International Airport work advances, flight delays continue
- Seven townhomes approved in Redwood City
- Government center takes shape in Redwood City
- San Mateo County: Climate emergency
- Ex-Serra, CSM LB, TC Lavulo, hangs ’em up
- Sister, mother of San Mateo County Jail inmate take jail conspiracy plea deals
Images
Videos
Commented
- Socialism and Grocott (9)
- Is it OK to lie? (9)
- Why impeach Trump? (7)
- One expensive bus station (7)
- Democrats not socialists (6)
- Socialism in America, part II (6)
- Socialism in America (6)
- Socialism has nothing on capitalism (4)
- Matt Grocott’s ‘Trump-isms’ (4)
- Peninsula Health Care District commits to affordable housing following letter from lawmakers (4)
Featured Events
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.