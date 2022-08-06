The 2022-23 high school athletic season officially kicked off Friday, as fall sports teams could officially begin organized practice.
Opening day is different things to different teams. Football teams are ready to go full bore starting Friday, because their players are required to have 10 days of practice before scrimmages in two weeks.
Many volleyball and water polo teams also hit the court and pool on the first day, while other sports — tennis, cross country and golf — usually wait until the start of the school year to assemble for the first time.
The Twitter feed for Serra athletics posted a picture of the boys’ water polo team in the water, practicing, around 7:30 a.m. Friday.
The Sequoia football team didn’t wait that long. The Sequoia football Twitter account posted a video from the school gym, showing the Ravens kicking off the season at 12:01 a.m. Friday.
“We hit midnight, we’re in the gym, do a quick hour (of football work),” said Sequoia head football coach Rob Poulos. “It’s the first time the ball is in the air.”
It’s a part of a team “camping trip” Poulos has been doing since he started at Sequoia 14 years ago. The team spends two nights — Thursday and Friday — at the school, with three days of fun, games, and eventually, football.
“It’s kind of summer camp meets football camp,” Poulos said. “We’ll do egg toss (and other summer-camp type games). Do a chalk talk and huddle sessions.”
He used to do the overnight at the end of the summer period, right before the Central Coast Section mandated dead period.
An assistant coach suggested moving the camp closer to the start of official fall practice.
“He said, ‘We build this great energy and we lose it during dead week,’” Poulos said.
No matter when practice starts, it’s a day football coaches, especially, look forward to. It’s been roughly nine months since the end of the 2021 fall season and while there is a week of spring ball and summer workouts, nothing is better than the real thing.
“It’s like Christmas Day, is a good analogy,” said San Mateo head football coach Jeff Scheller. “It’s game week, even though [the first game] is not for another three weeks.”
Opening day is just as exciting for the players.
“First day of fall camp — nothing better,” said Giancarlo Selvitella, San Mateo’s third-year starting, senior quarterback. “It’s all energy. … As of right now, it’s a fresh start. We have high hopes for the season.”
Scheller said Friday was the first time the Bearcats can officially begin preparing for Week 1, when the Bearcats host El Camino Aug. 26. All the drills, work and training done during the summer are to get the players ready for Day 1 of practice.
“We’re not out there, learning technique. … In the summer, we teach them how to practice,” Scheller said. “[Practice] changes. For a lot of us who were utilizing 7-on-7 (passing-league tournaments) … those are an opportunity to work on pass defense.
“We don’t pass the ball a lot, so now we can really focus on the run. [Practice] definitely changes.”
The process of getting out to that first day of practice has also been streamlined over the years. In the past, the first day of practice meant checking in, getting players all squared away with their gear, and making sure all the proper documents are filled out and submitted.
Now, a lot of the administrative processes are done during the summer. Helmets and pads had been given out to football players well in advance. And as far as making sure all the proper documents necessary to play high school sports are completed, that is also a lot easier now.
As the San Mateo athletic director, Scheller appreciates all the time he can save.
“Sometimes ADs, and power to them, they decided not to do stuff over the summer. I don’t want to be going a hundred miles an hour on Day 1 (as an AD) because I’m (also) the football coach,” Scheller said. “The smaller work over the summer helps when fall starts. Teams that don’t do anything (in the offseason) … they’re going to have a logjam at the beginning.”
Scheller also said that getting players’ clearances — which require parents’ signatures as well as a doctor’s physical — is much easier since everything is now online.
“We don’t have any paper any more. Everything is online nowadays,” Scheller said. “Years ago, we used to get everyone in one room in the spring and do everything (filling out forms) but the parents’ signature. Now, for online stuff, it takes a matter of minutes. There really is no excuse (not to have all the proper documents filled out).”
While everyone is excited for the start of the ’22-23 scholastic season, there are still some residual after-effects of the COVID pandemic. For Sequoia, this was Poulos’ first overnight camp since prior to the 2019 season. He said he took a poll and found that five players, out of roughly 140 who showed up for the football program this season, had previously participated in the Ravens’ overnight camp.
And that puts things in perspective for Poulos.
“I’m excited to see it’s as close to normal as we can get,” Poulos said. “We still have COVID in the back of our minds.”
