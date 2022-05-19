The College of San Mateo softball team begins its now annual chase for that elusive state championship when the Bulldogs take on Santiago Canyon in Game 1 of the eight-team state championship tournament in Bakersfield Thursday afternoon.
The format pits the top four teams from Northern California against the top four teams from Southern California in a double-elimination format, with the championship series scheduled for Sunday. CSM (40-3) is the No. 1 seed from the North and will take on So Cal No. 4 seed Santiago Canyon (33-12) in a first-round game.
CSM has made the state tournament for the eighth straight time, advancing to the championship round in 2015. Coming through the loser’s bracket, the Bulldogs beat Palomar 2-1 in the first game of the championship series to force the if-necessary game, with Palomar prevailing 5-1 to claim the state title.
The other first-round matchups include: Cypress (35-15, No. 2 South) taking on Sierra (35-9, No. 3 North); Mt. SAC (41-4, No. 1 South) against San Jose (36-5, No. 4 North) and Butte (43-1, No. 2 North) matching up with Santa Ana (37-7, No. 4 South).
Mt. SAC and Sierra are the only two teams to beat CSM during the regular season. Mt. SAC posted a 6-5 victory in the 2022 season opener and Sierra handed the Bulldogs a 2-1 loss Feb. 19, after which CSM went on to win 29 games in a row.
CSM punched its ticket to an eighth-straight state tournament appearance after going 4-1 in regional and super regional series. The Bulldogs cruised through regional play against No. 16 Solano with wins of 9-0 and 15-0.
Ninth-seeded Sacramento City, however, forced CSM to do things the hard way after the Panthers upset the Bulldogs 6-4 in Game 1 of their best-of-three series last Friday. CSM rebounded, however, beating Sac City twice Saturday, 3-0 and 2-0 to advance to the final eight.
Santiago Canyon finished third with a record of 18-6 in the Orange Empire Conference, arguably the best conference in the state. The two teams that finished ahead of the Hawks, were Santa Ana and Cypress, seeded No. 3 and 2, respectively, in the South.
Santiago Canyon can hit for average, the Hawks are fifth in the state with a team batting average of .361, but they don’t necessarily bang the ball all over the park. As a team, Santiago Canyon has hit only 12 home runs. Compare that to the 43 CSM hit this season. The Hawks are fourth in the state in doubles and they have an OPS of .908.
The Hawks ride pitcher Stella Turner, who started 39 of her team’s games, going 28-6 with a 1.53 ERA. A complete workhorse, Turner pitched 248 1/3 innings, second-most in the state this season.
CSM will counter with Lafu Malepeai, the reigning Coast Conference Player of the Year who caught fire in Game 2 and 3 against Sac City in the super regional. Her two-run blast in Game 2 punctuated a 3-0 win and, in the winner-take-all finale, her two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth gave the Bulldogs the walk-off win into the state tournament.
After Chloe Moffitt remained undefeated on the season by earning the win in Game 2, CSM head coach Nicole Quigley-Borg turned to Kealani Cardona in Game 3 with the season on the line.
After being roughed up by the Panthers in Game 1, giving up four runs on five hits in the 6-4 loss, Cardona rebounded in Game 3. She pitched an eight-inning, complete-game effort, allowing just six base runners — singles in the second and third innings, and walks in the fourth and sixth innings. Sac City also had a pair of runners reach on fielder’s choices.
