Rose McParland of San Mateo and Rami Shnoudi of South San Francisco were named to the Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s West Campus in San Jose.
***
Aleksandr Kulda of El Granada and Rebecca Kulda of Half Moon Bay earned recognition on the Honor Roll at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, for earning grade point averages of 3.0 to 3.49.
***
Myleen Hoffman of San Mateo was named to the Dean’s List at Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York, for earning a GPA of 3.25 or above.
Class notes is a column dedicated to school news. It is compiled by education reporter Sierra Lopez. You can contact her at (650) 344-5200, ext. 106 or at sierra@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.