Alexis Carter and Michael Combs, of Belmont, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 10, 2021.
Natasha Gerber and Michael Sullivan, of San Carlos, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 11, 2021.
Naze Avci and Atilla Kilicarslan, of Mountain View, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 12, 2021.
Valerie Partida and Ricardo Figueroa, of Mountain View, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 13, 2021.
Letizia Nebuloni and Domenico Matteo, of San Mateo, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 14, 2021.
