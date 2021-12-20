Ofa Taimani and Robert Hayes, of Redwood City, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 19, 2021.
Hanah and James Egan, of San Mateo, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 22, 2021
Rocio Astoquilca and Conor Saunders, of Redwood City, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 24, 2021.
Gabriella and Riley Bateman, of Half Moon Bay, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 26, 2021.
Rachel and Matthew Moran, of Menlo Park, gave birth to a boy at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Nov. 26, 2021.
Christine and Kenneth Portillo, of Redwood City, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 1, 2021.
Maria Polychronis and Shawn Rice, of Oakland, gave birth to a girl at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City Dec. 1, 2021.
