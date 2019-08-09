SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A school district in one of California's wealthiest counties has agreed to desegregate a flailing school that state officials found was intentionally created for low-income minority children.
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday that the Sausalito Marin City School District outside San Francisco must develop a plan, scholarship program and counseling for students of Bayside Martin Luther King Jr. Academy.
He said the K-8 school was created in 2013 for students who live in Marin City, which has a high African American population. Becerra said the school was starved of resources to benefit a charter school with more white students.
Sausalito is a wealthy, predominantly white suburb on the other side of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Becerra calls it the first comprehensive effort to desegregate a California school in five decades.
