NEW YORK (AP) — The owner of the New York Stock Exchange has made an offer to buy online marketplace eBay Inc., the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.
The Journal said International Exchange Inc. is valuing eBay at more than $30 billion, compared to eBay's value of around $28 billion before the report.
The newspaper cited people familiar with the matter who were not named.
Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange, better known as ICE, declined to comment on the report. EBay did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Activist shareholders have been pushing eBay to make some significant strategic changes, including selling off its ownership of online ticket resale site StubHub.
Shares in EBay, which is based in San Jose were up more than 7% in afternoon trading. ICE's shares slumped more than 5%.
