Junk King, a Burlingame-based junk removal and hauling company, announced the addition of Anthony De Angelis as the director of IT. The announcement comes on the heels of the expansion of the team with Darlene Viering as the vice president of Franchise Development. Prior to joining the Junk King team, De Angelis served as the chief information officer at National American University for nearly five years where he worked in partnership with the CEO and executives to ensure strategic goals and initiatives were set to optimize organizational performance. He has more than 35 years of experience in the IT industry, with several positions at the C-suite or director levels.
Hoge Fenton, a Northern California law firm, recently announced its expansion with a new office in San Mateo. The location will be the firm’s third, joining its established offices in San Jose and Pleasanton. Hoge Fenton’s San Mateo office opens Oct. 15. The expansion will offer added convenience and accessibility for the firm’s clients and employees, particularly those in the San Francisco Bay Area.
