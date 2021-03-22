The San Mateo-based family law firm, Madigan & Lewis, LLP, welcomed Michelle Caylee Human to its team. Human recently completed a judicial clerkship with the Family Law Department of the Superior Court of San Mateo County. Prior to going to law school, she was a journalist and worked on challenging assignments in Mexico and the Middle East.
Human attended the University of California Hastings Law School and volunteers for CASA, a court-appointed special advocate for children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.