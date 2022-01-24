The Peninsula Regent, a full-service condominium community and luxury retirement living in San Mateo, recently appointed experienced culinary professional and entrepreneur, Dennis Newman, as the community’s new executive chef.
Chef Newman will lead The Regent’s team of culinary professionals and oversee all culinary activities for the community’s fine-dining restaurant, upscale casual bistro and catering.
Bynder, a digital asset management SaaS solutions company, moved from its San Mateo office to a new location in San Carlos. Headquartered in Amsterdam, Bynder has 2.2K+ organizations worldwide using its cloud-based brand management platform for customers in marketing, branding and creative services.
