San Mateo-based real estate developer Sares Regis Group of Northern California is expanding its Commercial Division with multiple new hires — Joanna Chellino, Steve Coates, Courtney Davis, Joe South and Rashmika Satyarthi. Chellino joins SRGNC as senior project manager, Coates joins SRGNC as vice president, Davis will focus on entitlement efforts on multiple projects, South will manage several innovative infrastructure projects in Sunnyvale, and Satyarthi joins SRGNC as project manager.

