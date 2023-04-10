Eric Hassett of locally owned and operated Hassett Hardware was named a 2023 Top Guns Award honoree by the North American Hardware and Paint Association. Top Guns honorees are chosen based on their commitment and passion for the independent home improvement channel. This year’s honorees were specifically chosen for their focus on utilizing technology to improve operations.
Hassett is the owner and president of Hassett Hardware, which includes five retail stores and one outdoor power rental equipment location in the San Francisco Bay Area. The business was started in 1957 by Hassett’s grandfather Bob Hassett, and Hassett got his start in the stores when he was 11. Hassett started by adding technologies that handled operational tasks and eliminated pen and paper processes to allow employees to focus more time and energy on the salesfloor. Over the years, he has implemented several types of communications-related technology, including the Theatro mobile communication system in 2022. Most recently, the operation has been testing electronic shelf labels (ESLs) as another way to save employees time and effort. Hassett is also working to add an autonomous robot from Badger Technologies, which roams the store each night and checks for price errors, product outs and misplaced items. Hassett is not looking to replace employees, but enhance their roles within the company. Any technology Hassett Hardware has in place was added to allow the employees more face time with customers and provide a higher level of customer service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.