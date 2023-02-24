Netflix is cutting its prices in several of its smaller markets in the latest twist on the video streaming service's efforts to keep its recently revived subscriber growth rolling amid stiffer competition and inflation pressures that are pushing more households to curb their discretionary spending.

The lower prices that began to roll out earlier this week affect more than 30 of the roughly 190 countries where Netflix's steaming service is available — an expanse that has enabled the company to attract nearly 231 million subscribers. The areas getting lower prices include Middle East markets in Yemen, Jordan, Libya and Iran; European countries such as Croatia, Slovenia and Bulgaria, and sub-Saharan African markets.

