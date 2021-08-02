Commercial farms got 10 times more government help than family farms
In 2019, commercial farms grossing more than $350,000 annually received an average of about $85,000 from the government, according to a review of USDA data.
The federal government subsidized commercial farms much more than family farms in 2019, according to the latest U.S. Department of Agriculture figures.
In 2019, commercial farms, which means they gross more than $350,000 annually, received an average of about $85,000 from the government.
On the other hand are residence farms that have less income; the owner is either retired or makes a living working another job besides farming. These farms received an average of about $8,000, according to the USDA.
After the Trump administration started its trade wars, it paid billions to farmers. The payments propped up farmers’ income at a time when many were hurting financially, according to a report from the University of Illinois’ Farmdoc Daily.
Originally published in The Counter. CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics. Visit CalMatters on Facebook or on Twitter @CalMatters.
