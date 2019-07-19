SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's unemployment rate held steady at 4.2% in June.
The state Employment Development Department says Friday that California added 46,200 nonfarm payroll jobs during the month, the second-largest increase this year.
Job gains occurred in nine of California's 11 major industry sectors. The biggest increase was 11,900 jobs in construction.
The June unemployment rate is near the record low of 4.1% set from July through December last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.