Sares Regis Group of Northern California’s Commercial Division announced two promotions within its team. Jo-Wen Ossipov has earned the new role of senior project manager and Bill Mlinarich has been promoted to project manager.
Ossipov worked as a project lead for Alma Station, a 25,000-square-foot office building in Menlo Park. As project manager, Mlinarich will contribute to the delivery of NVIDIA’s Voyager project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.