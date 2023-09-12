CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Tuesday unveiled its next generation of iPhones — a line-up that will boast better cameras, faster processors, a new charging system and a price hike for the fanciest model.

Watch the special Apple Event to learn about iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and more.

The showcase at Apple's headquarters in Cupertino comes as the company tries to reverse a mild slump that has seen its sales drop from last year in three consecutive quarters. The malaise is a key reason Apple's stock price has dipped by nearly 10% since mid-July, dropping the company's market value below the $3 trillion threshold it reached for the first time earlier this summer.

