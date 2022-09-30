Football coaches are known to remember the losses much longer than the wins.
Thursday night’s game between Burlingame and host Aragon will be one of those games neither team, nor their head coaches, will forget for a while.
After being stuffed for most of four quarters, the Burlingame offense came alive when it mattered the most. After stopping Aragon on downs at their own 16 and trailing 10-7 with 1 minute, 30 seconds left and no timeouts, the Panthers drove the length of the field, using a trick play for a 29-yard touchdown pass to Lukas Habelt with just over 7 seconds to play to give Burlingame and improbable 14-10 victory over the Dons.
“Unbelievable,” said an emotional John Philipopoulos, Burlingame’s head coach. “This is one of the biggest wins of my career. I’m just so proud of these kids.”
Meanwhile, on the other sideline, Aragon head coach Steve Sell wandered, alone, near the bench following his post-game meeting the team. After a hug and a kiss from wife Karen, Sell let out a big exhale.
“Games like this, I wish I was selling carpets,” Sell said, referring to his first job out of college. “You just feel bad for the kids.”
Burlingame (1-0 PAL Bay, 3-2 overall) had just 125 yards of offense when the Panthers got the ball back with under two minutes to play. With the Aragon defense set up to prevent anyone from getting behind it, Burlingame senior quarterback Liam Friedman was content to take what the Dons were giving underneath. After an incompletion, Friedman ran for 15 yards before completing a pair of passes for 16 more yards, taking the Panthers to their own 45.
They caught a huge break on the next play when a Friedman incompletion was wiped out because of a roughing the passer call, which moved the ball to the Aragon 39. A 10-yard pass to Joey Nawrocki got the ball to the Dons’ 29 with 18 seconds to play.
On second down from the 29, Friedman took the snap and threw the ball to the right to Nawrocki. The senior running back flipped the ball around in his hands, cocked his arm and lofted a pass downfield to a wide-open Habelt, who made the catch at the goal line and went into the end zone for the go-ahead score with 7.4 seconds left in the game.
“[That play] is something we’ve been working on. We ran it earlier in the game and I think it was incomplete — thank goodness,” Philipopoulos said. “We knew we needed something: a fake punt, a turnover, something.”
Actually, the Panthers pulled off a fake punt in the third quarter, but couldn’t capitalize.
It was kind of the story of the game for the Burlingame offense. Other than their opening drive and fortunate 53-yard catch-and-run on a pass from Friedman to Zach Shapiro that went for a touchdown, a play on which the Aragon defensive back fanned on the tackle, the Panthers struggled to move the ball against the Dons as they finished with 211 yards of offense.
But as stingy as the Aragon defense was, Burlingame defensive unit was just a strong, as the Panthers held the Dons to just 189 yards.
Burlingame showed its defensive strength in the second quarter as the Panthers defenders were on the field for more than seven minutes as Aragon ran 20 plays — 22 in you add in a pair of plays that were called back because of penalty.
Aragon had started the drive at its own 38 with 8:10 left in the first half and after picking up an initial first down, were forced to punt.
The Panthers partially blocked the punt, but a Burlingame player could not recover the loose ball. He did touch it, however, which made the ball live and Aragon jumped on to keep possession.
With the line of scrimmage now at the Dons’ 43, they moved down to the Burlingame 8 before the Panther stiffened and the Dons eventually settled for a 41-yard Cole Smith field goal to cut the Burlingame lead to 7-3 with 50 seconds left in the second quarter.
“I felt OK getting the field goal,” Sell said. “I thought we’d hold them and score a touchdown eventually.”
Aragon (0-1, 3-2) finally got that touchdown with 7:27 left to play as Amaziah Tanielu burrowed his way into the end zone from a yard out to give Aragon a 10-7 lead.
But Burlingame kept hanging around. Despite having to punt on their next possession, the Panthers held the Dons to a three-out as a pair of incompletions took less than a minute off the clock.
Aragon stuffed Burlingame again, stopping the Panthers on down and taking over at the Burlingame 23 with 2:36 left to play.
But the Dons were stopped short on fourth-and-five to give the Panthers one last shot, which they took advantage of.
“The one thing that we talk about is being tough. … Finishing games. Not letting other teams push us around,” Philipopoulos said. “The Homestead loss (22-19) was a tough one.”
As for Sell, he can only wonder what more he could have done.
“That game never should have come down to our defense,” Sell said. “We had two chances to get a first down (on our last two drives) and we didn’t.”
