The 16th annual Burlingame Pet Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, when Broadway in Burlingame with Dusty the Klepto Kitty as grand marshal.
Pet owners and their pets who wish to march in the parade must report by 9:30 a.m. to the parking lot at Broadway and Chula Vista. Those with pets that wish to participate in the best pet trick contest are asked to report to the info booth at that location by 9:30 a.m. Every participant will receive a souvenir ribbon. Immediately following the parade, judges will select the best school float and award $500 and $250 to the first- and second-place winning schools (which must be in San Mateo County), as well as ribbons to winners of the best pet trick, most unusual pet; best dressed pet; and most original float, group or wagon (non-school category).
A “float” can be as simple as a decorated bicycle, wagon or kiddie car. Only non-motorized floats are eligible and each float must include at least one pet. No political entries are permitted, but all types of pets are welcome. Children without pets are encouraged to bring stuffed animals.
School groups must register in advance by contacting Ayn Gilmore at AVR Realty in Burlingame at ayn@avrr.com or calling or (650) 342-2073. There is no charge to participate, and there will be free entertainment and art projects for kids. For more information, visit www.burlingamepetparade.com or call (650) 342-2073.
