Tuivailala posts another scoreless frame
Aragon graduate Sam Tuivailala sure is having a gem of an August.
Now a right-handed reliever for the Seattle Mariners, Tuivailala worked a scoreless eighth inning Sunday in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays. Tuivailala has now made nine scoreless appearances this month, with each outing measuring one inning, giving him nine innings of three-hit shutout ball through August.
Since returning from the injured list July 15, Tuivailala has surrendered just two earned runs, those coming in his first appearance of the year July 16. Since then he hasn’t yielded a run in 12 games, giving him a 1-0 record with a 1.35 ERA.
Barstad records first home run as a pro
Former Serra catcher Cam Barstad has had his struggles in his first season of pro baseball, but the left-handed hitting catcher got in the home run column for the first time this season Sunday for the Miami Rookie-League affiliate GCL Marlins, a three-run blast to left in a 9-5 win over the GCL Astros.
A sixth-round pick out of Serra in 2018, Barstad didn’t play pro ball last year due to a wrist injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.