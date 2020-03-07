‘You are the tree’
Using byproducts from more than 30 small business, Kent Manske and his wife, Nanette Wylde created their ‘You are the Tree’ installation at Courthouse Square in downtown Redwood City over six months. Blue jeans, metal shavings, various food wastes — and Daily Journal newsprint — number among the appropriated raw materials used to create the tree.
It is still not too late to witness the “You are the Tree” installation at Courthouse Square in downtown Redwood City, while it enjoys its final week after being on display for a month.
Enter the art kiosk, where the installation is housed, and you’ll find a sculpture of a severed redwood tree trunk — 7 feet in diameter — with a real redwood sapling sprouting from its center. This is the brainchild of Redwood City residents, Kent Manske and his wife, Nanette Wylde. The exhibit explores, in part, the implications of community, labor and ecological sustainability in the face of a new era of sweeping and accelerated change.
“This [tree], as a metaphor, represents so many things ... it’s a huge narrative,” Kent said.
While he and Nanette are separate artists with independent careers, they have collaborated on numerous occasions in the past. Still they admit they haven’t done anything quite like this before.
Self-described bookmakers and printmakers at heart, Kent and Nanette used this knowledge to aid in the sculpture’s production.
“It’s essentially a paper pulp project,” Kent said.
Transforming each of the raw materials separately into a liquid mixture, they used a mold and deckle to make pulp sheets. They then applied this to the trunk to make distinct and colorful sections of bark.
Small red flags fixed across the growth rings on the trunk’s surface mark different “disruptive innovation events” that have occurred in the last 400 years — the age of the tree. The first flag starts at 1620, which Kent and Nanette consider here to be the normalization of slavery in the United States. The flags continue and proliferate toward the edge to finally indicate the advent of the digital technologies and services of today — such as iPhones, media streaming, online shopping and ridesharing.
Also on the surface of the trunk is a triangular felt strip. It signifies the 5% of remaining coastal redwood forests today. The other 95% of redwoods were clearcut in the 19-century in only 50 years. The arresting visualization of this fact makes one wonder what it would mean to lose such a unique, immemorial and celebrated part of the landscape — living nexus to the past.
Redwood coastal trees represent a part of the California ecosystem, just as the aggregate labor of a local community represents an important ecosystem unto itself. So that’s why, apart from the context-specific aspects of the work, Nanette maintains that “the project goes beyond Redwood City. The tree ... still means the same thing.”
What it means to you, however, you can come and discover for yourself.
The exhibit runs through Sunday, March 8, at Courthouse Square. Go to preneo.org/youarethetree for more information.
