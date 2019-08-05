Surfing went to the dogs on Saturday in Pacifica.
Dogs from around the world gathered at Linda Mar Beach to compete in the World Dog Surfing Championships. According to the event’s website, more than three dozen top dog surfers participated in the event.
The big winner of the day was a French bulldog named Cherie. She took first place in both the medium and top dogs categories. According to a Twitter account set up for the dog, Cherie is from Newport Beach in Southern California and is an “OC Surfer Girl who shreds and loves to catch gnarly waves.”
Surfing wasn’t the only way pooches got to show off their talent. Other competitions on the beach Saturday included a ball-fetch-in-water competition and a dog beach fashion competition.
The Northern California coast is the place where the sport of dog surfing started, organizers said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.