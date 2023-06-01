A jury found “That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson guilty of two out of three counts of rape in a Los Angeles retrial in which the Church of Scientology played a central role. The 47-year-old actor could face 30 years to life in prison.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles jury on Wednesday convicted actor Danny Masterson of two counts of rape in a retrial that focused on allegations the "That '70s Show' star raped three women between 2001 and 2003. The verdict sided with two of Masterson's accusers, but the panel was unable to reach a verdict on similar allegations by a longtime girlfriend of Masterson.

The actor, who was led from court in handcuffs after being a free man throughout the proceedings, faces 30 years to life in prison when he is sentenced. The second trial made the Church of Scientology, which Masterson is a member of, a prominent element.

