LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two men and a woman face multiple criminal charges after a family's fight at Disneyland turned violent and was recorded on video.
Anaheim police said officers were called to the theme park July 6 to help break up the melee, which began between a brother and sister but quickly involved other family members.
Cell phone video showed a woman spit in a man's face. He punched her several times. Moments later the same man knocked down another female relative and hit her repeatedly.
The Orange County District Attorney's Office says Tuesday that Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, his sister Andrea Robinson and her husband Daman Petrie all face a series of charges including battery and assault.
It wasn't immediately known if any of them have lawyers.
