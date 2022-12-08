City Scene logo

CANDY CANES, CHOCOLATES AND SUGAR PLUMS TAKE THE STAGE: SAN FRANCISCO BALLET’S “NUTCRACKER” IS A SWEET HOLIDAY TRADITION. “Nutcracker” is often the first thing people think about when they think about ballet, and with good reason. Ever since Nutcracker’s first full-length performance in the United States (San Francisco, December 1944), it has been the most performed ballet in the country. Telling the beloved story of young Clara, her valiant Nutcracker Prince and the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy, San Francisco Ballet’s production, set in 1915, is a gorgeous combination of dance, music, costume, and visual effects that delivers the gift of wishes come true. For when Clara’s mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer raises his arms and commands her family’s Christmas tree to grow, and grow, and GROW, anything seems possible in the fanciful world of wonder that magically appears beneath its giant boughs. Two hours with a 20-minute intermission. Dec. 8 to 27.

On Christmas Eve 1944, the audience at San Francisco’s War Memorial Opera House experienced the American premiere of Nutcracker. An instant sensation, the ballet launched a national holiday tradition.

This holiday season, join us as the lights dim, the music soars, snowflakes swirl, flowers dance, and a little girl dreams about a whole new world in a Nutcracker that is as unique as it is magical. And it's only at SF Ballet.

NUTCRACKER

Composer: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Choreographer: Helgi Tomasson

NUTCRACKER’S SENSORY FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE. The first ever Sensory Friendly Performance of San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker is scheduled for Wed. Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. This full-length performance will provide a relaxed, shush-free, and shame-free environment for audience members of all ages and abilities to experience this magical holiday tradition in a safe and comfortable atmosphere. Sensory Friendly Performances are designed to create a welcoming experience for people with autism, sensory input disorders, sensory sensitivities, or other physical, cognitive, or developmental disabilities, and their families, friends, and caretakers. In collaboration with community partners from Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco Ballet has made special accommodations to the performance and theater-going experience to make neurodiverse audiences feel welcome to enjoy Nutcracker in a fun, accepting environment.

