CANDY CANES, CHOCOLATES AND SUGAR PLUMS TAKE THE STAGE: SAN FRANCISCO BALLET’S “NUTCRACKER” IS A SWEET HOLIDAY TRADITION. “Nutcracker” is often the first thing people think about when they think about ballet, and with good reason. Ever since Nutcracker’s first full-length performance in the United States (San Francisco, December 1944), it has been the most performed ballet in the country. Telling the beloved story of young Clara, her valiant Nutcracker Prince and the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy, San Francisco Ballet’s production, set in 1915, is a gorgeous combination of dance, music, costume, and visual effects that delivers the gift of wishes come true. For when Clara’s mysterious Uncle Drosselmeyer raises his arms and commands her family’s Christmas tree to grow, and grow, and GROW, anything seems possible in the fanciful world of wonder that magically appears beneath its giant boughs. Two hours with a 20-minute intermission. Dec. 8 to 27.
NUTCRACKER’S SENSORY FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE. The first ever Sensory Friendly Performance of San Francisco Ballet’s Nutcracker is scheduled for Wed. Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. This full-length performance will provide a relaxed, shush-free, and shame-free environment for audience members of all ages and abilities to experience this magical holiday tradition in a safe and comfortable atmosphere. Sensory Friendly Performances are designed to create a welcoming experience for people with autism, sensory input disorders, sensory sensitivities, or other physical, cognitive, or developmental disabilities, and their families, friends, and caretakers. In collaboration with community partners from Autism Society San Francisco Bay Area, San Francisco Ballet has made special accommodations to the performance and theater-going experience to make neurodiverse audiences feel welcome to enjoy Nutcracker in a fun, accepting environment.
WHAT MAKES THIS PERFORMANCE SENSORY FRIENDLY?
*Audience members are invited to come to the performance and be themselves! Expectations for audience etiquette at this performance will be relaxed; talking or vocalizing is accepted, and patrons can move freely in their seats and the aisles during the performance, within appropriate safety parameters.
*House lights will remain on at a low level throughout the entirety of the performance.
*Some loud sounds and startling moments are modified for this performance.
*Fidget objects, noise-reducing headphones, and other sensory tools or devices are allowed inside the theater during the performance. Audience members can also feel free to bring their own comfort items with them into the theater.
*Entering and exiting the theater is allowed throughout the performance. Designated quiet spaces will be available for audience members who may need to take a break from the performance.
*Every level will have restrooms designated as gender-neutral family restrooms for accessibility.
*Audience members will have access to social stories and resource materials to help prepare for the Nutcracker experience before the performance.
*Assistive listening devices will be available for patrons with hearing impairment.
*Wheelchair-accessible seating options are located in the Orchestra, Dress Circle, and Box levels.
*Although the performance on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. is adapted specifically to accommodate individuals with special needs and/or sensory sensitivities, the general public is welcome to attend. All patrons are encouraged to familiarize themselves with the adjustments of the Sensory Friendly Performance in order to help create a welcoming and accommodating environment for all audience members.
TICKET INFORMATION AND STAGE DIRECTIONS: Ticketing Services are available (415) 865-2000, Mon. through Fri. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or at tickets@sfballet.org. Assistance is available with selecting seats to best accommodate the accessibility needs of your party. San Francisco Ballet performs at the 1932 War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave. San Francisco.
FUN FACTS ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO BALLET’S NUTCRACKER. Nutcracker features 83 Company dancers and 110 SF Ballet School students in 183 breathtaking costumes, the largest production in SF Ballet’s 90-year history...150 pounds of “snow” are used for each performance, requiring at least 12 stagehands to deploy...Nutcracker uses 45 stagehands while a typical triple-bill performance uses approximately 20...The houses on the street drop in Act 1 are based on San Francisco’s iconic “Painted Ladies.”
Susan Cohn is a member of American Theatre Critics Association and San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
