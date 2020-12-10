GHOSTS PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE ARE ON THE AIR: AMERICAN CONSERVATORY THEATER’S A CHRISTMAS CAROL BECOMES A RADIO PLAY FOR AT HOME ENJOYMENT. For the first time in its 44-year history, American Conservatory Theater’s holiday tradition, “A Christmas Carol,” comes to life as a radio play. “A Christmas Carol: On Air,” reimagined for today’s virtual era, is a spirited and uplifting tale of reckoning and redemption, featuring the delightful music, deliciously spooky ghosts, and cast that have made it a cornerstone of the A.C.T. repertory. Sound Designer Jake Rodriguez describes how “A Christmas Carol: On Air” came into being.
DJ: What does a Sound Designer do?
JR: Sound design for theater ranges from picking pre-existing music to cover transitions and providing stock sound effects, to creating an original soundscape that underscores an entire show, frequently crossing into “composer” territory as well. A sound designer may work with an engineer to choose microphones and speakers and determine the placement, and pick what other hardware to interface with the sound system. If there is a separate composer on the show (the music in A.C.T.’s A Christmas Carol was composed by Karl Lundeberg), the sound designer will work with the composer to integrate the music into the show. Basically, all things sound-related!
DJ: Describe your part in creating “A Christmas Carol: On Air.”
JR: Director Peter J. Kuo did a terrific job adapting our existing Carol script into something that would work as a radio play. It is very much A.C.T.’s A Christmas Carol that you’ve seen on stage, but with changes to make it fit a primarily audio experience. I recorded and mixed every scene and song in the show, and designed a massive new festively spooky soundscape to integrate with our existing sound score from the stage production.
DJ: Did you listen to radio plays in preparation for this assignment?
JR: I listened to Orson Welles’ “The War of the Worlds” in its entirety for maybe the first time in my life. Amazing! Additionally, I listened to a modern radio drama, “Abject Mirror” by sound artist Porest. Also amazing!
DJ: How did you develop the sound effects?
JR: I used all the resources available. Some sound effects are from stock, some that I created originally 15 years ago are freshly placed in this new production, and a lot were created new for this radio play. I built a sound effects rig I call “Marley” prior to our rehearsals in October. It’s basically a wood board with a variety of junk metals, springs, strings, bells and a couple of contact microphones attached. I employed my family to help with footsteps and other practical sound effects. All feet on deck, as it were.
DJ: How did the recording take place?
JR: The recordings were on Zoom, all remote. A.C.T. purchased microphones for each cast member, and we consulted with each of them individually to manage their space for the least amount of noise and best microphone technique. We did several takes of every scene and had to comb through each take and parse out not just the best acting takes, but the ones free of noise both acoustically and digitally. All the singing had to be aligned in post-production and constructed to sound like an ensemble singing together in a choir. Luckily our cast is aces, so they gave us good material to work with.
DJ: What are some of the sound effects in “A Christmas Carol: On Air” that the audience should particularly listen for and how were they created?
JR: For the ghost of Jacob Marley approaching Scrooge’s bedroom, I wrapped a 50-pound chain around my body and stomped on a wood crate covered in coins to create the sound of his ghostly footsteps. For the Ghost of Christmas Present, I wanted some essence of a tree, so my son and I went hiking and recorded the creaks and groans of eucalyptus trees and birds high up in the treetops. And you’ll find my breath and voice hidden throughout the show, but I won’t tell you where!
MORE ABOUT “A CHRISTMAS CAROL: ON AIR.” Tickets ($40–$60) for on demand, streaming listening through Dec. 31 are available at (415) 749-2228 or act-sf.org. A Family Fireside Night Listening Party at 6 p.m. Dec 23 allows you to coordinate listening with friends and family, no matter where they live. Tickets include a downloadable activity book filled with themed puzzles, games and recipes. The activity book is also available as a printed commemorative edition mailed to your home. For more information visit https://www.act-sf.org/home/box_office/202122_season/christmas_carol_on_air/press.highResolutionDisplay.html.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
