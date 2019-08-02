INSIGHTS: SAN FRANCISCO BALLET SEMINARS CONSIDER THE PRESENTATION OF DANCE ON FILM AND TELEVISION. Ballet, film and television may seem like disparate art forms with little relationship. But, in fact, the ability to preserve dance on film has had a major impact on the preservation and dissemination of the art form, and the transmission of dance on television in the 20th century was instrumental in popularizing the art form in the United States. But what impact have television and film had on San Francisco Ballet in particular? How has this relationship changed as we’ve moved from film to television to the internet? And how are dancers and choreographers exploring today’s multifaceted media landscape? Join members of the San Francisco Ballet Artistic and Operations staff for an interactive three-session seminar to find the answers to these questions and many more. Tickets are available to individual sessions. Sept. 22, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Early Days. Get a quick history of American ballet on film and television. See footage of SF Ballet productions from the 1950s and 1960s. Learn about how television helped introduce ballet to audiences outside of major metropolitan areas. Sept. 29, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. The Dance Boom. What was it like to film dance for television at the height of the dance boom? Hear from producer and SF Dance Film Executive Director Judy Flannery about managing the production department for KQED during the 1980s and its partnership with SF Ballet. Hear from dancers who performed in SF Ballet’s major works for television, including “Romeo & Juliet” (1980) and “The Tempest” (1981). Oct. 6, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. New Modes, New Media. With the advent of the Internet, modes of transmission have dramatically increased. Learn about what it takes to produce dance films and live streams from SF Ballet General Manager Debra Bernard. Dance film and the SF Dance Film Festival offer opportunities for SF Ballet dancers and choreographers to flex new muscles. Hear from a panel of current dancers about their work in this medium, how dancing on film is different from dancing on stage, and how they transfer their skills behind the camera. San Francisco Ballet seminars are presented at the 1932 War Memorial Opera House, 301 Van Ness Ave. Parking at Civic Center Garage on McAllister Street between Larkin and Polk streets, or at the Performing Arts Garage on Grove between Franklin and Gough streets. BART lines serve “Civic Center” station three blocks away at Market and Eighth streets. Traffic delays and parking can be unpredictable, so plan to arrive early to assure a relaxed, enjoyable experience. For information and tickets visit www.sfballet.org/season/events/ballet-insights about a particular program, call (415) 865-6670 or email audienceengagement@sfballet.org.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.