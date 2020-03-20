HELP THEATER OUT BY WATCHING A PLAY “IN” : A.C.T. USES TECHNOLOGY TO CONTINUE CONNECTING WITH AUDIENCES. In order to support community’s containment of COVID-19, American Conservatory Theater canceled all remaining performances of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Gloria and Lydia R. Diamond’s Toni Stone. Fortunately, through a generous partnership with Actors Equity Association, Stage Directors & Choreographers Society and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE and BroadwayHD, patrons who had purchased tickets prior to the cancellations are able to watch a recording of the production in the comfort of their own homes. Those ticket buyers will receive an email from A.C.T. this week with instructions on how to access their productions on BroadwayHD. The general public can now have access to these screenings.
A.C.T. issued the following statement, “Over the past several days, A.C.T. received an outpouring of support from theater lovers around the nation who have expressed interest in supporting A.C.T. and purchasing tickets to both productions. We are thrilled to announce that we are now able to make this happen. For those interested in purchasing a ticket to Gloria and/or Toni Stone visit www.act-sf.org or call A.C.T. at (415) 749-2228. Purchasers will receive a link to a password-protected site from A.C.T. this week to view the production. Ticket buyers will have until midnight on Sunday, April 5, to view the production. The impact of COVID-19 is crippling to a nonprofit theater. As a result we are asking ticket buyers to consider choosing a price point for themselves that feels generous, as well as financially accessible, keeping in mind the number of people in their household who will be watching the production. Theater has always provided an outlet for escape during times of uncertainty. It is our hope that we can provide a few hours of enjoyment and inspiration while we as a community collectively weather this storm. We look forward to sharing these two beautiful productions with you.”
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
