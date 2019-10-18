FROM CLOWN CLASS TO PAPAL MASS: KELSEY CUSTARD SHARES ABOUT BECOMING A CLOWN, JOINING CIRQUE DU SOLEIL AND MEETING THE POPE. A love of theater set Kelsey Custard on a path that helped her discover her true self and find joy as a professional clown.
DJ: What is your first memory of seeing a clown?
KC: My grandmother knitted me a clown that I’ve had since I was a baby ... I guess she really set the tone for my life! I still have that clown, and another one she made me. I never watched the circus as a kid, and didn’t even know clowning could be a job or an art form, until I went to UC Santa Cruz and took a clowning class. Our teacher was the first clown I had ever seen live.
DJ: Describe your professional path.
KC: Well ... I have been a clown (unknowingly) and a performer since I was born. I did theater all through school, community theater plays and theater camps, and eventually went to college at UCSC for theater and took a clown class there with the amazing Patty Gallagher. I felt like I had come home. I never realized that the reason I always got the comedy roles in plays was because I was a clown at heart. It turned my life from being sad that I’d never be the female ingenue to feeling like I belonged. I graduated with a BA in Theatre Arts and then went to Clown College at the Clown Conservatory in San Francisco. I auditioned for Cirque in 2010.
DJ: What were auditions like for Cirque du Soleil?
KC: Auditions were a very intense day of clowning! We started with 80 people and by the end of the day, six of us made it into the company, with me being the only female. At the start of the day they had each of us walk one by one across the space. They then sent almost half the group home. It was terrifying ... but now I understand they were looking for very specific things. The day continued like that ... move across the space to music, the group was cut in half, be an animal cooking breakfast, room cut in half and so on until we got to a point where we showed our clown routines in groups of four or five. They would then keep maybe one person from that group. At the end of that they said, “Welcome to Cirque du Soleil!”
DJ: How does one develop a clown persona?
KC: It’s different for everyone. For me, I think of my clown as my amplified self ... you take the things that are different or strange about you, the things you are insecure about, and you put them on the stage. The character comes from the discovery in playing with those insecurities in rehearsal. Amplifying everything about what makes you. Then the costume follows, something to help exaggerate those awkward things about you.
DJ: Tell us about Amaluna.
KC: Amaluna is loosely based on Shakespeare’s “The Tempest.” Amaluna is an island ruled by goddesses. During a ceremony celebrating the queen’s daughter, Miranda, a boat of men crash on the island and love, acrobatics and hilarity ensues. I play Mainha, Miranda’s Nanny and the caretaker of the island. Mainha is a little bumbling and strong and keeps things rolling. As Miranda falls in love with one of the sailors, Mainha sets her sights on the ship’s captain, Tito. While Miranda and Romeo show the beautiful side of falling in love, Mainha and Tito show the reality, the problems, the comedy and the seduction (that often fails).
DJ: Most memorable experience in your Cirque life?
KC: I’ve been a part of Cirque du Soleil for nine years and have met many celebrities in that time, but the most amazing was meeting the pope in Rome as a clown! He invited us (Amaluna) to mass at the Vatican and asked that we came in costume. After mass, he came to meet us and thanked us for bringing joy and love to people through our art. It was humbling and magical to know that someone so important in the world thought what we were doing was equally important. A moment I will never forget.
AMALUNA SNEAK PEEK. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wuZSli7fCrk
DIRECTIONS AND TICKET INFORMATION. Amaluna performs under the Big Top at Oracle Park, 24 Willie Mays Plaza, San Francisco from Nov. 3 through Jan. 12, 2020. Ticket information at https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/usa/san-francisco/amaluna/buy-tickets.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.