HOPE CAN BE FOUND EVEN IN THE DARKEST OF FORESTS: HANSEL AND GRETEL MAKE THEIR WAY TO THE SAN FRANCISCO OPERA. Enter a magical forest where the trees are older than time, fairies lurk in the shadows, and a house of candy sits alone amidst the trees. Experience Engelbert Humperdinck’s “Hansel and Gretel” in San Francisco Opera’s new co-production with London’s Royal Opera. Sung in English with English supertitles, this family-friendly production offers a rich musical and theatrical experience for families with children ages 6 and up. Children with performance tickets are invited to participate in a gingerbread scavenger hunt that starts in the Opera House lobby. Performances Nov. 15 (7:30 p.m.), Nov. 17 (2 p.m.), Nov. 21 (7:30 p.m.), Nov. 23 (7:30 p.m.), Nov. 30 (2 p.m.), Dec. 1 (2 p.m.), Dec. 3 (7:30 p.m.) and Dec. 7 (7:30 p.m.). Approximately two hours and 15 minutes including one intermission. Following the performances on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, audience members can meet magical fairy tale characters.
TICKETS. Tickets for “Hansel and Gretel” are priced from $26 to $398. Admission for children under 18 is available at 50% off with the purchase of one or more adult tickets in certain sections. For tickets visit sfopera.com or call (415) 864-3330. Standing room tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on the morning of each performance. Standing room tickets are $10 each, cash only and limited to two tickets per person. Casting, schedules and ticket prices are subject to change.
PRE-OPERA TALKS. Each presentation of “Hansel and Gretel” at the War Memorial Opera House features a 25-minute Pre-Opera Talk by conductor Peter Susskind. Beginning 55 minutes prior to curtain, Pre-Opera Talks are open to tickets holders for the corresponding performance.
STAGE DIRECTIONS. The War Memorial Opera House is located at 301 Van Ness Ave., within walking distance of the Civic Center BART Station. Due to construction for the SFMTA Van Ness Improvement Project, there is limited access to vehicle pick-up and drop-off in front of the Opera House at 301 Van Ness Ave. Please use the white loading zone at 450 Franklin St. (behind the Opera House) for ride-hailing pick-up and drop-off. For further information about public transportation and parking visit sfopera.com/plan-your-visit/directions-and-parking.
LEARN ALL ABOUT “HANSEL AND GRETEL” AT OPERA EXPLORATION WORKSHOPS FOR FAMILIES. San Francisco Opera offers family workshops that explore the whimsical opera’s story, music, production design and characters. Attendance at an opera performance is not required to participate. Workshops are for families with children ages 6 and older. Tickets are $10 per person and a limited number of discounted tickets are available for families in need. Wilsey Center for Opera, Veterans Building, fourth floor, 401 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco. Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. For tickets and information visit https://sfopera.com/explore-hansel-gretel.
***
ABRACADABRA! CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC APPEARS AT THE GOLDEN GATE THEATRE. Champions of Magic draws together five illusionists delivering interactive magic, an impossible escape from Houdini’s water torture cell, and mind-blowing predictions. Golden Gate Theatre. 1 Taylor St., San Francisco. Seven performances from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1. Tickets from $59.99 to $169.99 at www.shnsf.com/online/article/champions-of-magic. VIP packages include an exclusive signed poster, a T-shirt and a VIP laminate granting front of line access to the post-show meet and greet with the cast. Two hours and 15 minutes includes one intermission. The show is not recommended for children under 5 years due to moments of darkness and loud noises. No children under 5 allowed. For more information visit championsofmagic.co.uk.
***
MORE CHANCES TO BE IN THE ROOM WHEN IN HAPPENS: “HAMILTON” EXTENDED THROUGH MAY 31, 2020 AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE. The theater phenomenon “Hamilton” has been extended at the Orpheum Theatre through May 31, 2020. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” is the story of America then, as told by America now. Shows Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. with a performance on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. Tickets at hamilton.broadwaysf.com or the Orpheum Box Office (1192 Market St.) or by phone (888) 746-1799. Limit of eight tickets per account per performance. Prices range $75 to $199 with a select number of $299 premium seats available for all performances. Prices are subject to change. There will be a lottery for 44 $10 seats for all performances.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.