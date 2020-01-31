PLAYWRIGHT WILL ENO’S “WAKEY, WAKEY” AT AMERICAN CONSERVATORY THEATER SHOWCASES TWO-TIME EMMY AWARD WINNER TONY HALE. In “Wakey, Wakey,” Actor Tony Hale, lauded for his roles in “Veep,” “Arrested Development” and “Toy Story 4,” portrays a wheelchair-bound man musing on life and raising questions without answers. A.C.T. Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon said: “Wakey, Wakey is experimental in the broadest sense of the term. Playwright Will Eno activates intimate personal events in every audience member’s head and heart that can then be shared communally. The theater is the gathering place; you are about to step onto a ride.” A short, unrelated, companion play precedes the main event. Ninety minutes in all. Written by Will Eno. Directed by Anne Kauffman. Through Feb. 16 at A.C.T.’s Geary Theater, 415 Geary St. in San Francisco. Tickets at the A.C.T. box office, 405 Geary St., by phone at (415) 749-2228 or online through www.act-sf.org. Open caption performance on 2 p.m. Feb. 8.
***
FIFTH ANNUAL FOG CITY MAGIC FEST. The Fifth Annual Fog City Magic Fest gets underway on 8 p.m. Feb. 5 with an Opening Gala presenting Jay Alexander & Friends. Then, 8 p.m. Feb. 6, An Evening of Incogitable with Sebastian Boswell III; 8 p.m. Feb. 7, The Beauty of Magic with Jade; 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7, The Magic of Ryan Kane; 1 p.m. Feb. 8, Not That Guy, the Family Show with Glen Micheletti; 4 p.m. Feb. 8, Close-up Encounters with Ryan Kane; and 8 p.m. Feb. 8, David Gerard. Individual tickets $30, General Admission $20 for the family show on Feb. 8. EXIT Theatre, 156 Eddy St. in San Francisco. For more information call (415) 673-3847 or visit www.theexit.org.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
