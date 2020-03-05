A LABOR OF LOVE: STING’S “THE LAST SHIP,” AT THE GOLDEN GATE THEATRE IN SAN FRANCISCO. Fusing operatically sustained notes, pounding sea shanty rhythms and choral outpourings, Grammy Award winner Sting honors the shipbuilding town where he was born and raised with “The Last Ship,” a tribute to the strength and resilience of those working in the labor industry. The production, initially inspired by Sting’s 1991 album “The Soul Cages” and his own childhood experiences, tells the story of a community amid the demise of the shipbuilding industry in Tyne and Wear with the closure of the Swan Hunter shipyard. Sting stars as shipyard foreman Jackie White. With original music and lyrics by Sting, “The Last Ship” also features his songs “Island of Souls”, “All This Time,” and “When We Dance.” Two hours and 45 minutes includes one intermission. Through March 22.
TICKET INFORMATION AND A SPECIAL FOR UNION MEMBERS. “The Last Ship” runs through March 22 at the Golden Gate Theatre, 1 Taylor St. in San Francisco. Two hours and 45 minutes. includes one intermission. Recommended for ages 12 and up. No children under 5 allowed. Information and tickets at www.shnsf.com or (888) 746-1799. Members of all creative and labor unions may purchase Mezzanine and Balcony seats using promo code UNION for $64 tickets (Up to 50% off) to attend a performance at select performances. Union members can purchase their tickets in advance at broadwaysf.com using promo code UNION or may purchase tickets in-person at the Golden Gate Theatre Box Office.
***
BROADWAY SF PRESENTS “SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY.” Created by Gerard Alessandrini (Forbidden Broadway) and performed by a versatile cast of seven, “Spamilton: An American Parody” is a new musical parody of … come on, you know. Musical numbers include “Lin-Manuel as Hamilton,” “Straight is Back,” “Book of No More Mormons” and “The Film When It Happens.” May 27-July 12 at A.C.T. Strand Theater, 1127 Market St. in San Francisco. Tickets available at broadwaysf.com.
***
AND IN THE SOUTH BAY: “LES MISÉRABLES” AT SAN JOSE’S CENTER FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS APRIL 21-26. Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon “Les Misérables” performs at San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.) from April 21 through April 26. Tickets (starting at $48) are on-sale now at broadwaysanjose.com, in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose) or by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787).
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
