Susan's city scene

CHERYL STRAYED’S "TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS" OFFERS GRITTY LIFE ADVICE AT SAN FRANCISCO PLAYHOUSE. Fans of Cheryl Strayed, author of the best-seller Wild, have a chance to see her work brought to life in “Tiny Beautiful Things” at San Francisco Playhouse. Strayed at one time wrote as “Sugar,” an online advice columnist who used her personal experiences to help real-life readers. Strayed later combined selected columns to produce the book “Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Dear Sugar.” Actress and screenwriter Nia Vardalos (My Big Fat Greek Wedding) adapted the book to the stage. Be advised that “Tiny Beautiful Things” discusses depression, drug abuse, sexual assault, and physical abuse. Directed by Bill English. 90 minutes without intermission. Through March 7.
AN ASIDE: San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English said, “As a long-time Cheryl Strayed fan, I was thrilled to see that the wonderful dramatic adaptation of her Tiny Beautiful Things by Nia Vardalos was available. I felt that Ms. Strayed’s courage and capacity to be completely vulnerable about the process of living could be an ideal invitation to our Empathy Gym.”
TICKETS AND STAGE DIRECTIONS: For tickets or information, call 415-677-9596 or visit www.sfplayhouse.org. San Francisco Playhouse is located at 450 Post St. San Francisco, on the 2nd Floor of the Kensington Park Hotel, one-half block from Union Square in the heart of Downtown San Francisco.
OH, AND DID YOU KNOW? In August 2019, Strayed was one of 10 women for whom statues were constructed in New York as part of Statues for Equality, a project conceived to balance gender representation in public art.
ABOUT SAN FRANCISCO PLAYHOUSE: Located in the heart of the Union Square Theater District, San Francisco Playhouse is an intimate alternative to the larger, more traditional theater fare. The comfortable second-floor lobby has a spacious area with an attractive bar serving both before performances and during intermissions. San Francisco Playhouse provides audiences the opportunity to experience professional theater with topnotch actors and world-class design in a setting where seats are close to the action.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
