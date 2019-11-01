“HOLIGAYS ARE HERE: RING THEM BELLS.” GET IN THE SPIRIT WITH THE SAN FRANCISCO GAY MEN’S CHORUS. The San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus presents “Holigays Are Here: Ring Them Bells,” a holiday extravaganza featuring the 300 men of the chorus performing at San Francisco’s Sydney Goldstein Theater (formerly the Nourse Theater) 275 Hayes St. 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Dec. 7. Ringing in the holiday season, this concert is SFGMC’S signature romp through festive favorites new and old, along with unexpected surprises and unique interpretations. The holiday program will run the gamut from Liza Minnelli’s outrageous “Ring Them Bells” to a new arrangement of SFGMC’s beloved tradition of “Silent Night.” The Chorus will be joined by special guests the Velocity Handbell Ensemble, San Francisco’s premier professional bell ensemble. Tickets ($25-$110) at www.SFGMC.org or (415) 392-4400.
OSHMAN FAMILY JCC PRESENTS AS LONG AS YOU’RE ASKING:A CONVERSATION WITH JASON ALEXANDER. The Oshman Family JCC presents an evening of comedy, music and conversation with Jason Alexander, known for his award-winning nine-year stint on Seinfeld as the iconic George Costanza, as well as roles in “Pretty Woman” and “Shallow Hal.” In this special evening, Alexander will present a variety of topics for the audience to pick and choose from, culminating in behind-the-scenes stories of his life, career, social activism or anything else the audience would like to discuss. “As Long As You’re Asking: A Conversation with Jason Alexander” will perform 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. For tickets ($85-$120) and more information visit http://www.paloaltojcc.org/alexander or call 223-8678.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
