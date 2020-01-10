SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY PRESENTS 20TH ANNIVERSARY CHINESE NEW YEAR CONCERT AND EMERALD BANQUET FEB. 1 AT DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL. The San Francisco Symphony celebrates the Year of the Mouse with a Chinese New Year Concert and Emerald Banquet on Feb. 1 at Davies Symphony Hall. This year’s celebration marks the 20th anniversary of the Symphony’s signature heritage event, an elegant and colorful celebration of the Lunar New Year, drawing upon vibrant Asian traditions, past and present. The 5 p.m. concert celebrates San Francisco’s unique cultural fabric, featuring a combination of traditional Asian music alongside orchestral works influenced by both Eastern and Western music. Conductor Perry So makes his San Francisco Symphony debut, leading the Orchestra in traditional folk music and works by Asian composers, including the U.S. premiere of Huang Ruo’s recently-completed Folk Songs for Orchestra and Bright Sheng’s Red Silk Dance. The eclectic concert program features sheng player Hu Jianbing, pipa player Guilian Liu, pianist Sa Chen, and performers from the Loong Mah Sing See Wui dance company. The celebration begins with a 4 p.m. pre-concert Festival Reception open to all ticket holders in the Davies Symphony Hall lobbies. Scheduled are an array of entertainment and activities, such as lion dancing, Chinese calligraphy, “lucky” red envelopes, a musical performance by Melody of China, as well as complimentary desserts, wine and tea bars. The concert will be accompanied by unique video projections created by video designer Adam Larsen, as well as opportunities to learn about the history of the S.F. Symphony’s Chinese New Year celebration. Proceeds from the Chinese New Year Concert and Banquet benefit the symphony’s myriad education and community programs, which serve over 75,000 students in Bay Area elementary, middle and high schools each year.
FOR A SNEAK PEEK: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gskgspiXLbQ&feature=youtu.be
TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets for the Chinese New Year Concert and the preconcert Festival Reception are available at sfsymphony.org, by phone at (415) 864-6000 and at the Davies Symphony Hall Box Office on Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street in San Francisco.
***
GUNG HAY FAT CHOY! ASIAN ART MUSEUM HOSTS YEAR OF THE RAT CELEBRATION FOR FAMILIES ON SUNDAY, FEB. 9. Welcome the Year of the Rat on Feb. 9 with dancing, art-making and storytelling at the Asian Art Museum’s annual Lunar New Year Celebration. This year’s celebration features readings from author Oliver Chin about the zodiac calendar and Year of the Rat characteristics — who knows, you may discover something new about yourself! Then enjoy an interactive lion dance performance with local favorite LionDanceME. To round out the day’s festivities, join docent Linda Lei and her calligraphy sisters to have your name written in Chinese calligraphy and try your hand at art projects from countries across Asia that celebrate the Lunar New Year. Activities are free with museum admission. 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 200 Larkin St. in San Francisco. Street parking is free on Sundays, making a visit to the museum both fun and affordable. For more information call (415) 581-3500 or visit http://www.asianart.org.
