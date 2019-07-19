SAN FRANCISCO OPERA AND THE SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS BRING FREE LIVE SIMULCAST OF GOUNOD’S “ROMEO AND JULIET” TO ORACLE PARK ON SATURDAY, SEPT. 21. On Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m., San Francisco Opera and the San Francisco Giants present Opera at the Ballpark, a live simulcast of Charles Gounod’s “Romeo and Juliet” (Roméo et Juliette), the French operatic adaptation of William Shakespeare’s beloved love story. Tens of thousands from around the Bay Area can experience Gounod’s lyric masterpiece while seated on the Oracle Park baseball field or in its stands. The simulcast is free and open to the public, and registration is now available at sfopera.com/simulcast. Entrance to the stadium begins at 5:30 p.m. Field access will be available to registered participants on a first-come, first-served basis via the Marina Gate. Oracle Park concessions will be open throughout the simulcast, providing audiences the rare opportunity to pair hot dogs, peanuts and garlic fries with live opera. See sfopera.com/simulcast for prohibited items including inflatables, lawn chairs, glass containers, alcohol and hard-sided coolers, among others. Classical KDFC’s Dianne Nicolini will emcee Opera at the Ballpark, which includes the three-hour performance of “Romeo and Juliet” along with pre-performance and intermission programing. Oracle Park exclusives include a performance of the National Anthem by the winner of the “KDFC Star-Spangled Sing-Off” and Tammy Nelson from Beach Blanket Babylon singing “Take me out to the ball game.” The simulcast will be transmitted live in high definition from the stage of the War Memorial Opera House to the new 71-foot-high x 153-foot-wide (2,160-pixel high x 4,672 pixel wide) Mitsubishi Electronic Diamond Vision Board at Oracle Park. The newly installed model is twice the resolution and 50 feet wider and 20 feet higher than the former video-board. It is the third largest video-board in Major League Baseball and the largest movie screen in San Francisco.
***
DA-DA-DA-DUM! BEETHOVEN’S FIFTH SYMPHONY JULY 25 AT DAVIES SYMPHONY HALL. Conductor Nimrod David Pfeffer leads the San Francisco Symphony in masterworks of history’s greatest classical icon: Big. Bold. Beethoven. Experience Beethoven’s triumphant Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor, a work of incomparable beauty that was written in the midst of Vienna’s Napoleonic invasion. Then, in the grandest finale of all, witness the most recognizable opening in music history with Beethoven’s legendary Symphony No. 5. July 25 at 7:30 p.m. Davies Symphony Hall is located at 210 Van Ness Ave. in San Francisco. For tickets or more information visit www.sfsymphony.org, call (415) 864-6000 or email patronservices@sfsymphony.org.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.