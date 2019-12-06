HIS STORY CONTINUES: “HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD,” AT THE CURRAN THEATER IN SAN FRANCISCO. The exclusive West Coast production of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” has settled in for a long run at the Curran Theater in San Francisco. Fans of the best-selling book series will find Harry 19 years after the final book ends, as a married 37-year-old bureaucrat (high up in the Ministry of Magic) and the frazzled father of three school age children. Even more stressed than Harry is his younger son, Albus Potter, who prepares to head off to Harry’s alma mater, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, carrying with him the burden of being The-Son-of-Harry-Potter. The two-part show may be best enjoyed by those familiar with the fantasy novels, but Harry’s devotees and uninitiated novices alike can enjoy the stagecraft that bring the wizarding world to life. New story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany. Play written by Jack Thorne and directed by John Tiffany. Part One is two hours and 40 minutes (including a 20 minute intermission). Part Two is two hours and 35 minutes (including a 20 minute intermission). Through July 12, 2020.
PERFORMANCE INFORMATION. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is one show presented in two parts. The regular performance schedule is: Monday – no performance. Tuesday – no performance. Wednesday – 2 p.m. Part One and 7:30 p.m. Part Two. Thursday – 7:30 p.m. Part One. Friday – 7:30 p.m. Part Two. Saturday – 2 p.m. Part One and 7:30 p.m. Part Two. Sunday – 1 p.m. Part One and 6:30 p.m. Part Two. There are three ways to experience it: Parts One and Two together on the same day or consecutive evenings; Parts One and Two separately for non-consecutive performances; or Part One or Part Two only. Part One will only be half the story, so the experience would be incomplete without seeing how the story ends. Likewise, if you only see Part Two, you may find it hard to follow the story.
STAGE DIRECTIONS AND PARKING DISCOUNTS: The Curran Theater is located at 445 Geary St. in San Francisco, two blocks from Union Square. The closest BART stop is Powell Station. Discounted parking is available at The Mason/O’Farrell Garage where theatergoers can park for up to six hours for $15. Present your ticket to the attendant to receive this special rate. Stays longer than six hours may incur the regular price; and at the 550 O’Farrell Garage, $10 Sunday through Wednesday, $11 Thursday through Saturday flat rate parking for Curran guests up to six hours max. Present ticket to attendant to receive this special rate.
TICKET INFORMATION. Tickets range from $59 to $199 per part. Service fees apply. Tickets are currently on sale through July 12, 2020, at https://sfcurran.com/ or https://www.harrypottertheplay.com/san-francisco. Every Friday at 1 p.m. tickets for performances the following week are made available for some of the best seats in the theater at $40 ($20 per Part) via the official website HarryPotterOnStage.com, TodayTix.com or the TodayTix App. To win access to purchase the “Friday Forty” tickets, enter via Today Tix from 12:01 a.m. PT Monday until 1 p.m. PT Friday for the following week’s performances. Winners are notified each Friday between 1 p.m. PT and 5 p.m. PT.
ACCESSIBILITY. The Curran Theater offers tickets in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. As a historic building that opened in 1922, the Curran is unable to provide wheelchair access to the upper levels of the auditorium, so a number of accessible seats exceeding the requirement have been set aside in the Orchestra. Plus-sized patrons may inquire about the location and availability of swing-arm seats in the orchestra as well as freestanding armless seats in the accessible rows. Those with mobility devices (e.g. canes, crutches, walkers) must check these items with a staff member to comply with local fire code regulations. At the end of the performance, an usher will return the device to the guest, or at intermission upon request. For ASL, Open Captioned & Audio Described Performances, please see show pages for specially scheduled performances. For more information about accessibility call (415) 358-1220.
Susan Cohn is a member of the American Theatre Critics Association and the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle. She may be reached at susan@smdailyjournal.com.
